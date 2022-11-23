The Pre-Thanksgiving Nose considers Bono and ‘Tár’

Listen live Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story is a new memoir by Bono. It’s largely illustrated essays telling the stories of particular songs (40 of them, one imagines). It’s currently No. 2 on The New York Times Hardcover Best Sellers List. As such, Bono has been everywhere lately. As such, The Nose got to thinking about the tension between Bono, the actual big-deal important figure, and Bono, the guy who seems to mostly annoy everybody all the time.

And: Tár is Todd Field’s third feature film as writer and director, his first in 16 years. It stars Cate Blanchett as the iconic fictional musician and conductor Lydia Tár, and it won Blanchett the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at this year’s Venice International Film Festival.

GUESTS:



Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn

Works in music public relations and hosts at Radio Free Brooklyn Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College

Teaches writing at Trinity College Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.