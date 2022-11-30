What our attitude toward the Middle Ages can teach us about ourselves today

On the one hand, calling something “medieval” carries with it negative connotations of outdated times. But lately there has almost been a nostalgia for life in the Middle Ages.

This hour, we look at what life was really like in that time period and why we remember it the way we do.

Plus, a look at the medieval origin of environmental anxiety and student debt.

GUESTS:



The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired May 23, 2022.