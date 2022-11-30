© 2022 Connecticut Public

What our attitude toward the Middle Ages can teach us about ourselves today

Published November 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
On the one hand, calling something “medieval” carries with it negative connotations of outdated times. But lately there has almost been a nostalgia for life in the Middle Ages.

This hour, we look at what life was really like in that time period and why we remember it the way we do.

Plus, a look at the medieval origin of environmental anxiety and student debt.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired May 23, 2022.

The Colin McEnroe Show history
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
