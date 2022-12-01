Two thumbs up: A show all about fingers

Touch, grip, read, dance, gesture — what can’t they do? Our fingers are so vital to our everyday life, sometimes it seems they have minds of their own.

This hour, a look at the hidden language of finger gestures, the future of Braille, and the joys and challenges of animating fingers for the movies.

GUESTS:



Kensy Cooperrider: Cognitive scientist, writer, and host of the Many Minds podcast

Cognitive scientist, writer, and host of the podcast Jonathan McNicol: Producer of The Colin McEnroe Show

Producer of Sile O’Modhrain: Professor at the University of Michigan studying sound and touch and the ways in which they interact

Professor at the University of Michigan studying sound and touch and the ways in which they interact Carlos Fernandez Puertolas: Animator with DreamWorks

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired May 31, 2022.