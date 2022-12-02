Long live the movie musical
The Nose is off this week. In its place: The movie musical died a long, slow death a long time ago. Right?
Well, except that there’s Spielberg’s West Side Story. And Hamilton and In the Heights and Tick, Tick… Boom! And A Star Is Born and The Greatest Showman. And Annette and Cyrano. Oh, and Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman and Elvis. And Encanto.
And those are just from the last five years. And I could keep going.
This hour, a long look at the long-dead movie musical. Long live the movie musical.
GUESTS:
- Jeanine Basinger: Founder of the Department of Film Studies at Wesleyan University and the author of many books on film; her latest is Hollywood: The Oral History
- Steve Metcalf: Director of the University of Hartford’s Presidents’ College
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired March 5, 2020.