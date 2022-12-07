The triple-demic is here

Listen live Wednesday at 1 p.m.

COVID is on the rise again. The flu is setting all-time records, and is especially bad in Connecticut. Oh, and there’s still a respiratory syncytial virus situation going on.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people “wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.” But it’s hard to imagine that very many people are about to actually do that.

This hour, an update on the pandemic or the triple-demic or whatever we want to call this ongoing mess at this point.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.