The triple-demic is here

Published December 7, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
A blue-green 3M N95-style medical mask lies upside down on a counter or a table.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public Radio

Listen live Wednesday at 1 p.m.

COVID is on the rise again. The flu is setting all-time records, and is especially bad in Connecticut. Oh, and there’s still a respiratory syncytial virus situation going on.

This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people “wear a high-quality, well-fitting mask to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses.” But it’s hard to imagine that very many people are about to actually do that.

This hour, an update on the pandemic or the triple-demic or whatever we want to call this ongoing mess at this point.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show health carescienceCOVIDcovid-19Coronavirushuman behavior
Stay Connected
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
