The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Has everything original been done?

Published December 8, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST
Futuristic empty room, 3D Rendering
Jasmin Merdan/Getty Images
/
Moment RF
This hour we attempt to answer the question: has everything original been done in the arts?

Has everything original been done? It’s a question that’s been asked about storytelling, music, fine art, movies, and so much more. This hour, we attempt to answer that question, and discover if everything has already been done. Along the way we’ll explore the idea of originality and our tolerance for novelty, and talk to artists who are reckoning with these questions.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show pop cultureartmusic
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
