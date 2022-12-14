"I have learned so much in the last ten years": The lasting impact of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 marks 10 years since 20 children and six educators were killed at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show we talk about the emotional impact of the day, and posttraumatic growth in its aftermath.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. For suicide prevention resources from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, click here.

GUESTS:



Dannel Malloy: Former Governor of the State of Connecticut. He is currently Chancellor of the University of Maine System

Former Governor of the State of Connecticut. He is currently Chancellor of the University of Maine System Scarlett Lewis: Founded the Jesse Lewis Choose Love Movement after her son, 6-year old Jesse Lewis, was murdered during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting

Founded the after her son, 6-year old Jesse Lewis, was murdered during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting John Woodall: Psychiatrist, Medical Director of Newtown TMS, and the Representative for the Baha’i Community to the Newtown Interfaith Council

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Colin McEnroe, Catie Talarski, Eugene Amatruda, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.