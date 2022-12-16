The Nose looks at ‘The Fabelmans’ and ‘The White Lotus’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

The second season of Mike White’s The White Lotus concluded on HBO this week. Its first season won the most awards at the Emmys this year: 10, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The second season is now nominated for four Golden Globe Awards, including Best Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film. The White Lotus has been renewed for a third season.

And: The Fabelmans is the 34th feature film directed by Steven Spielberg. It is written by Spielberg and Tony Kushner, and it’s Spielberg’s sixth feature film writing credit — his first in 21 years. The Fabelmans was nominated, this week, for five Golden Globe Awards, including Best Picture — Drama, Best Director, and Best Screenplay.

GUESTS:



Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College

Teaches writing at Trinity College Gene Seymour: A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek”

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

