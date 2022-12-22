Our 2022 holiday spectacular with ‘Big Al’ Anderson, Jim Chapdelaine, and friends

Toward the end of every year since 2014, we’ve done a holiday special with “Big Al” Anderson and Jim Chapdelaine.

In the beforetimes, we’d get them and a rhythm section and Colin in a room together with some special guests like Nekita Waller or the Dankosky Tabernacle Choir and sing some songs and tell some stories … But for three years running now, the “in a room together” part of that just isn’t happening.

So we’ve gone through all eight of those past shows, added some previously unheard material, and put together an hour of joyous best-of nonsense for Christmas Eve Eve Eve.

It’s an audio Happy Holidays from us to you.

🎄

GUESTS:



Al Anderson: Vocals, guitar, songwriter

Vocals, guitar, songwriter Jim Chapdelaine: Guitar, vocals, songwriter, mixer, engineer, producer, etc.

Guitar, vocals, songwriter, mixer, engineer, producer, etc. Lorne Entress: Drums and vocals

Drums and vocals Paul Kochanski: Bass guitar and vocals

Bass guitar and vocals Nekita Waller: Connecticut’s 17th State Troubadour

Connecticut’s 17th State Troubadour Chion Wolf: Host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public Radio

Colin McEnroe, Gene Amatruda, Natalie Frascarelli, Betsy Kaplan, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.