The Nose looks at the state of prestige TV and movies, plus ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’

This week’s Nose wants you to stop runnin’ away like some fool of a moody school child.

Could it be that the market for highbrow movies is drying up? Some of the numbers ain’t great. Could it be that the golden age of streaming is coming to an end? Well, maybe. But it’s not like we’ll be starved for prestige TV next year.

And: The Banshees of Inisherin is the fourth feature film written and directed by Martin McDonagh. It’s nominated for eight Golden Globe Awards, including Best Picture — Comedy or Musical, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. It’s the most nominations for any movie (or TV show, for that matter). The Banshees of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan.

Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn

Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College

Teaches writing at Trinity College Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.