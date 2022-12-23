The Nose looks at the state of prestige TV and movies, plus ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’
This week’s Nose wants you to stop runnin’ away like some fool of a moody school child.
Could it be that the market for highbrow movies is drying up? Some of the numbers ain’t great. Could it be that the golden age of streaming is coming to an end? Well, maybe. But it’s not like we’ll be starved for prestige TV next year.
And: The Banshees of Inisherin is the fourth feature film written and directed by Martin McDonagh. It’s nominated for eight Golden Globe Awards, including Best Picture — Comedy or Musical, Best Director, and Best Screenplay. It’s the most nominations for any movie (or TV show, for that matter). The Banshees of Inisherin stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, and Barry Keoghan.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Terry Hall, Lead Singer of the Specials, Dies at 63 The ska vocalist and two-tone icon died following a “brief illness”
- Mike Hodges, British Director of ‘Get Carter,’ ‘Croupier,’ Dies at 90
- Cecily Strong says farewell to Saturday Night Live
- An All But Definitive Guide to the Hollywood Nepo-Verse Actors, singers, directors who just happen to be the children of actors, singers, directors.
- Here Are the Nepo Babies We Love The term gets thrown around like it’s a bad thing, but the world runs on nepo babies
- Netflix’s Film Chief on Glass Onion and the Future of Theaters Netflix’s film chief Scott Stuber says the company expects the sequel to Knives Out will reach more than 80 million accounts.
- The Seeds Of Avatar: The Way Of Water Were Planted In James Cameron’s First Film
- James Cameron aims to finally put that ‘Titanic’ door debate to rest, 25 years later
- Everything Is ‘30 Rock’ Now From politics to TV, we are living in Liz Lemon’s world
- Toward a unified theory of “millennial cringe” Remember when “epic bacon” was the height of comedy?
- An Unpublished Poem by Paul Newman Previously uncovered words from the eminent late actor, director, and philanthropist.
- Ana de Armas Fans’ Lawsuit Puts Studios at Risk Over Deceptive Trailers
- Television Academy Reveals Emmy Rule Changes for 2023, Including New Replacements for Variety Talk and Sketch Categories
- The Christmas Movie That Became a Classic Because of a Mistake The role of accidents, chance and serendipity can be crucial to success. It’s the reason people still watch a black-and-white film every year.
- Empire’s 50 Greatest Actors Of All Time List, Revealed [Ed. note: Just at first glance, this list, voted on by readers, omits the likes of James Cagney and Charlie Chaplin and Henry Fonda and Jane Fonda and Cary Grant and Audrey Hepburn and Jack Lemmon and Steven McQueen and Spencer Tracy and Orson Welles. To name a few. I mean. Cary Grant! Charlie Chaplin!]
- The Best LGBTQ TV Shows and Movies of 2022 And what a queer year it was!
- The 20 Best Home Video Releases of 2022 You should buy a ticket at your local rep house for each title you buy, lest we run out of titles to laud here in the future.
- Best of Late Night 2022: A Rebuilding Year After a year of significant change, as hosts like Trevor Noah and Samantha Bee signed off, the future of late-night TV has never seemed more uncertain.
- The Best TV Title Sequences of 2022, Ranked
- The best movies and TV of 2022, picked for you by NPR critics
GUESTS:
- Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
- Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College
- Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.