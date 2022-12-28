The nighttime Nose looks back at 2022

Listen live Wednesday at 9 p.m.

It’s been a long, strange year. Again. So how is our popular culture dealing with it all?

The Nose is thinking about a few things.

Our shared monoculture. Is there such a thing anymore?

All the -verses. The MCU-verse. The DCEU-verse. The Star Wars-verse. The Sheridan-verse. The Waititi-verse.

And all the -assances. The Jennifer Coolidge-assance. The Will Smith-assance? The Top Gun-assance. The Avatar-assance. The Brendan Fraser-assance. The Bennifer-assance. Beyoncé’s Renaissance. The renaissance-assance.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Raquel Benedict: The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction, and she’s the host of the Rite Gud podcast

The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction, and she’s the host of the podcast Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer

Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer Jim Chapdelaine: An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers

An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals

Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn

Works in music public relations and hosts at Radio Free Brooklyn Rich Hollant: Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford

Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the podcast Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.