The nighttime Nose looks back at 2022
Listen live Wednesday at 9 p.m.
It’s been a long, strange year. Again. So how is our popular culture dealing with it all?
The Nose is thinking about a few things.
Our shared monoculture. Is there such a thing anymore?
All the -verses. The MCU-verse. The DCEU-verse. The Star Wars-verse. The Sheridan-verse. The Waititi-verse.
And all the -assances. The Jennifer Coolidge-assance. The Will Smith-assance? The Top Gun-assance. The Avatar-assance. The Brendan Fraser-assance. The Bennifer-assance. Beyoncé’s Renaissance. The renaissance-assance.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
GUESTS:
- Raquel Benedict: The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction, and she’s the host of the Rite Gud podcast
- Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer
- Jim Chapdelaine: An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers
- Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals
- Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
- Rich Hollant: Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford
- Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast
- Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
- Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University
Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.