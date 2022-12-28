© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The nighttime Nose looks back at 2022

By Jonathan McNicol
Published December 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST
The number 2022 written in, maybe, sand, probably with a finger.
Liliya Krueger
/
Getty Images
.

Listen live Wednesday at 9 p.m.

It’s been a long, strange year. Again. So how is our popular culture dealing with it all?

The Nose is thinking about a few things.

Our shared monoculture. Is there such a thing anymore?

All the -verses. The MCU-verse. The DCEU-verse. The Star Wars-verse. The Sheridan-verse. The Waititi-verse.

And all the -assances. The Jennifer Coolidge-assance. The Will Smith-assance? The Top Gun-assance. The Avatar-assance. The Brendan Fraser-assance. The Bennifer-assance. Beyoncé’s Renaissance. The renaissance-assance.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Raquel Benedict: The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction, and she’s the host of the Rite Gud podcast
  • Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer
  • Jim Chapdelaine: An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers
  • Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals
  • Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
  • Rich Hollant: Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford
  • Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast
  • Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer; she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
  • Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show The Nosepop cultureentertainmentcelebritiesmoviestelevisionmusictrendstechnologyInternethistory
Stay Connected
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content