© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Our favorite jazz of 2022

By Jonathan McNicol
Published December 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
Jazz musician playing the saxophone
Geoff Goldswain
/
Getty Images
.

To round out the year, we round up the best jazz of the year. We’ve done this every year for at least the last nine years.

GUESTS:

  • Jen Allen: A pianist, composer, arranger, and educator; her most recent album is Sifting Grace
  • Noah Baerman: A pianist, composer, and educator; his most recent album, with Henry Lugo, is Alter Ego
  • Gene Seymour: A film, television, and music critic

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show musicpop cultureentertainmenthistory
Stay Connected
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content