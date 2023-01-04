© 2023 Connecticut Public

Lost in translation: Our ode to the art of translating

By Lily Tyson
Published January 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
Wooden letters poured out across a stone background, next to a closed black book.
Aminah Mohd Idris / EyeEm
/
via Getty Images

Translators help open up our worlds by bringing us stories from around the globe. But often they’re not given very much credit for their work.

This hour, the art of translation. Plus, a look at the challenges of translating movies and TV shows through subtitles and dubbing for international audiences.

GUESTS:

  • Jennifer Croft: Writer and translator and the winner of the 2018 Booker International Prize for her translation of Olga Tokarczuk’s Flights
  • Denise Kripper: Translation editor for Latin American Literature Today and an associate professor of Spanish at Lake Forest College
  • Emily Wilson: Chair of the program in comparative literature and literary theory at the University of Pennsylvania and translator of works such as The Odyssey

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired June 23, 2022.

The Colin McEnroe Show languagehistorybookspoetrymoviestelevision
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
