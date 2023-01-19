It’s a flu! From COVID to pregnancy, a look at home testing

Thanks to rapid COVID-19 tests, most of us have gotten comfortable taking medical tests at home. But why aren't there home tests for more diseases? This hour, we look at the phenomenon of home medical tests, explore what's in store for their future, and discuss their impact on the medical world. Plus, we'll dig into the history and the cultural impact of home pregnancy tests.

GUESTS:



Dr. Michael Mina: The Chief Science Officer of eMed

The Chief Science Officer of eMed Dr. Catherine Klapperich: Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Boston University, and Scientific Director of the Design, Automation, Manufacturing, and Processes Laboratory at Boston University

Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Boston University, and Scientific Director of the Design, Automation, Manufacturing, and Processes Laboratory at Boston University Karen Weingarten: Associate Professor of English at Queens College of the City University of New York, and author of the forthcoming book Pregnancy Test

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.