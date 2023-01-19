© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

It’s a flu! From COVID to pregnancy, a look at home testing

By Lily Tyson
Published January 19, 2023 at 3:18 PM EST
HomeTest Kits
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Home COVID-19 test kits for distribution in Hartford in December 2021.

Thanks to rapid COVID-19 tests, most of us have gotten comfortable taking medical tests at home. But why aren't there home tests for more diseases? This hour, we look at the phenomenon of home medical tests, explore what's in store for their future, and discuss their impact on the medical world. Plus, we'll dig into the history and the cultural impact of home pregnancy tests.

GUESTS: 

  • Dr. Michael Mina: The Chief Science Officer of eMed 
  • Dr. Catherine Klapperich: Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Boston University, and Scientific Director of the Design, Automation, Manufacturing, and Processes Laboratory at Boston University
  • Karen Weingarten: Associate Professor of English at Queens College of the City University of New York, and author of the forthcoming book Pregnancy Test 

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show healthhealth careCOVIDpop culture
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
