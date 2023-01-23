© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Now we're cooking with gas! But should we be?

By Lily Tyson
Published January 23, 2023 at 9:27 AM EST
Gas Flame
Astrid Tschuden
/
Getty
Burning gas stove burner

Talk of regulating gas stoves in the United States recently ignited a firestorm. This hour we talk about what sparked the debate, the health impacts of gas stoves, and why many have grown attached to them. Plus, we look at what this debate can teach us about climate communications and actions, and the history and culture of cooking.

GUESTS: 

  • Daniel Cohan: Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Rice University, and author of Confronting Climate Gridlock
  • Megan Elias: Historian, Director of the Gastronomy Program, and Associate Professor at Boston University
  • Rebecca Leber: Senior Climate Reporter for Vox

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
