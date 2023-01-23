Now we're cooking with gas! But should we be?

Talk of regulating gas stoves in the United States recently ignited a firestorm. This hour we talk about what sparked the debate, the health impacts of gas stoves, and why many have grown attached to them. Plus, we look at what this debate can teach us about climate communications and actions, and the history and culture of cooking.

Daniel Cohan: Associate Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Rice University, and author of Confronting Climate Gridlock

Megan Elias: Historian, Director of the Gastronomy Program, and Associate Professor at Boston University

Historian, Director of the Gastronomy Program, and Associate Professor at Boston University Rebecca Leber: Senior Climate Reporter for Vox

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.