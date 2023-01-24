© 2023 Connecticut Public

‘Monuments aren’t history lessons’: A look at the present and future of monuments

By Lily Tyson
Published January 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
The Statue of Freedom crowns the dome of the U.S. Captitol in Washington, D.C.
This hour we look at the landscape of monuments across the United States and explore how new monuments are created and how old ones are decommissioned.

Plus, what could a COVID-19 memorial look like and represent?

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired July 7, 2022.

