The Nose looks at the Oscar noms and ‘The Menu’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose never burns anything unless by design — to make delicious.

This year’s Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning. Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the pack with 11. Steven Spielberg, nominated three times for The Fabelmans, earned his first-ever screenwriting nod in 45 years of nominations. Tom Cruise is nominated for the first time in 23 years (and for the first time as a producer). The Best Actor field is all first-time nominees (something that hadn’t happened since 1934), and the Best Actress category is among the hardest to predict in recent memory.

Lots of good stories. And yet there’s plenty for the internet to get all riled up about, too. There are no women among the Best Director nominees. Jordan Peele and his Nope were completely ignored. Ryan Coogler didn’t get a Best Director nom for his blockbuster Black Panther sequel (though Coogler is actually nominated this year — for Best Original Song). In fact, there are zero movies by Black filmmakers nominated anywhere among the Best Picture, Director, Screenplay, or International Feature categories. The Oscars seem to have taken some steps backwards in certain ways.

And: The Menu is a haute cuisine horror/thriller/comedy directed by Mark Mylod and produced by, among others, Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. It stars Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy, who both earned leading actor nominations at the Golden Globes … but not at the Academy Awards.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn

Works in music public relations and hosts at Radio Free Brooklyn Lindsay Lee Wallace: Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too

Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.