The Nose looks at the Oscar noms and ‘The Menu’
Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.
This week’s Nose never burns anything unless by design — to make delicious.
This year’s Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning. Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the pack with 11. Steven Spielberg, nominated three times for The Fabelmans, earned his first-ever screenwriting nod in 45 years of nominations. Tom Cruise is nominated for the first time in 23 years (and for the first time as a producer). The Best Actor field is all first-time nominees (something that hadn’t happened since 1934), and the Best Actress category is among the hardest to predict in recent memory.
Lots of good stories. And yet there’s plenty for the internet to get all riled up about, too. There are no women among the Best Director nominees. Jordan Peele and his Nope were completely ignored. Ryan Coogler didn’t get a Best Director nom for his blockbuster Black Panther sequel (though Coogler is actually nominated this year — for Best Original Song). In fact, there are zero movies by Black filmmakers nominated anywhere among the Best Picture, Director, Screenplay, or International Feature categories. The Oscars seem to have taken some steps backwards in certain ways.
And: The Menu is a haute cuisine horror/thriller/comedy directed by Mark Mylod and produced by, among others, Adam McKay and Will Ferrell. It stars Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy, who both earned leading actor nominations at the Golden Globes … but not at the Academy Awards.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Paul La Farge, Inventive Novelist, Is Dead at 52 He played with history and narrative techniques whether writing about 19th-century France or H.P. Lovecraft.
- Panic! at the Disco Is Over, Brendon Urie Says The group’s last remaining original member is turning his attention toward family life
- M&M’s Ditches ‘Spokescandies’ After Tucker Carlson Complained About Their Sexiness ‘SHOES CAN BE POLARIZING’
- Reading is precious – which is why I’ve been giving away my books I’m donating my books to people who can most benefit from them. Why keep a novel that could delight someone else?
- Twitter Is Obsessed With A Rumor That Shakira Discovered Her Husband Cheated Because Of Strawberry Jam, And The Memes Are Very, Very, Very Good Apparently no one messes with Shakira and her strawberry jam.
- Ticketmaster Hearing Takeaways: After Taylor Swift Debacle, Some Senators Call Live Nation a ‘Monopoly’ The Senate Judiciary Committee explored whether the merger of Live Nation, the giant concert company, and Ticketmaster, the leading ticket seller, has harmed consumers by stifling competition.
- Why we all need subtitles now It’s not you — TV dialogue has gotten harder to hear.
- How Many Peaches Can Justin Bieber Buy With $200 Million?
- Columbo and Chill How the internet turned a boomer TV cop into a sex symbol and queer icon.
- We Think Rian Johnson’s Poker Face Is a Superhero Show, and He’s OK With That We asked the Glass Onion director about the mysterious power at the center of his new Peacock detective series.
- Rian Johnson Mastered the Whodunit. Now He’s on to the “Howcatchem.” In an interview with The Ringer, the ‘Glass Onion’ director discussed his new crime mystery series ‘Poker Face,’ his TV experience with ‘Breaking Bad,’ and why Natasha Lyonne is the perfect collaborator
- A font feud brews after State Dept. picks Calibri over Times New Roman The Times (New Roman) are a-Changin,’ read the subject line of a cable from Secretary of State Antony Blinken to U.S. embassies as part of an accessibility push
- NCIS: Los Angeles Is Coming To An End After 14 Seasons And 322 Episodes
- My Husband Was Right About DVDs All Along
- Avatar: The Way Of Water Becomes James Cameron’s Third $2 Billion Movie At The Worldwide Box Office
- 25 Years Of Spice World And The Peak Of ’90s Girl Power
- There’s Snow on Mars And it would be strangely beautiful to behold.
- Beyoncé Was Paid Millions To Perform At A Hotel Grand Opening In Dubai, And Fans Aren’t Happy About It Beyoncé was reportedly paid $24 million for her performance.
- Go Ahead And Cross The Streams With A Ghostbusters Rewatch
- A Children’s Classic with a Refreshing Lack of Lessons “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day” refuses explicit conclusions. That’s the source of its appeal.
- Syndicated Late-Night Talk Show With Craig Ferguson Shopped By Sony Pictures TV For Fall 2023
- A Radiohead fan has recreated the whole In Rainbows album using sounds from Mario 64 On4word delivers his super Mario odyssey with a little help from the SoundFont format
- New owner of Astoria Goonies house wants to keep it open for movie fans
- Asteroid Measurements Make No Sense Is this space rock the size of a train car or 22 penguins?
- Jimmy Kimmel celebrates 20 years as a (reluctant) late night TV institution
- Future Cringe One day we’ll look back on this moment and wonder: What were we thinking?
GUESTS:
- Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
- Lindsay Lee Wallace: Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too
- Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.