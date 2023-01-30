© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Classified documents, font controversies, and the connection between exercise and spirituality

By Lily Tyson
Published January 30, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST
Classified Documents Unsafe Secrets
AP
/
Department of Justice
FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022, and redacted by in part by the FBI, shows a photo of documents seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The discovery of classified documents at the home of former Vice President Mike Pence is scrambling the blame game in Washington. Now, lawmakers from both parties seem united in frustration with the string of mishaps in the handling of the U.S. government's secrets.

This hour: are too many documents classified in the U.S.? Plus, why the State Department is changing its default font. And, we'll look at the connection between exercise and spirituality.

GUESTS: 

  • Matthew Connelly: Professor of International and Global History at Columbia University, author of the forthcoming book The Declassification Engine: What History Reveals About America’s Top Secrets, and principal investigator of History Lab
  • Juan Villanueva: Senior Type Designer at the Monotype Studio, and co-founder of Type Electives, an online school for type design education
  • Cody Musselman: Postdoctoral Research Associate at the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics at Washington University in St. Louis, who is working on a book called Spiritual Exercises: Fitness and Religion in Modern America

Join the conversation onFacebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Our programming is made possible thanks to listeners like you. Please consider supporting this show and Connecticut Public with a donation today.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show historygovernmentdesignexercisereligion
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
See stories by Lily Tyson
Related Content