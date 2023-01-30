Classified documents, font controversies, and the connection between exercise and spirituality

This hour: are too many documents classified in the U.S.? Plus, why the State Department is changing its default font. And, we'll look at the connection between exercise and spirituality.

GUESTS:



Matthew Connelly: Professor of International and Global History at Columbia University, author of the forthcoming book The Declassification Engine: What History Reveals About America’s Top Secrets , and principal investigator of History Lab

Professor of International and Global History at Columbia University, author of the forthcoming book , and principal investigator of Juan Villanueva: Senior Type Designer at the Monotype Studio, and co-founder of Type Electives , an online school for type design education

Senior Type Designer at the Monotype Studio, and co-founder of , an online school for type design education Cody Musselman: Postdoctoral Research Associate at the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics at Washington University in St. Louis, who is working on a book called Spiritual Exercises: Fitness and Religion in Modern America

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Our programming is made possible thanks to listeners like you. Please consider supporting this show and Connecticut Public with a donation today.