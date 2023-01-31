Redheads: From stereotypes to superpowers

Redheads. They smell better. They’re better at sensing temperature changes. They can handle more pain. (Those things are apparently all true.)

But. From being associated with witchcraft in the Middle Ages to being portrayed as hot-tempered or even soulless in our present popular culture, the red-haired continue to be seen as another kind of other.

This hour, in the era of Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran and Jessica Chastain and Amy Adams, a look at the myths and reality surrounding red hair.

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired in a different form January 16, 2018.