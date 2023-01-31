© 2023 Connecticut Public

Donate
The Colin McEnroe Show

Redheads: From stereotypes to superpowers

By Josh Nilaya,
Jonathan McNicol
Published January 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
Redhead Shaking Head
Johnny McClung
/
Unsplash
.

Redheads. They smell better. They’re better at sensing temperature changes. They can handle more pain. (Those things are apparently all true.)

But. From being associated with witchcraft in the Middle Ages to being portrayed as hot-tempered or even soulless in our present popular culture, the red-haired continue to be seen as another kind of other.

This hour, in the era of Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran and Jessica Chastain and Amy Adams, a look at the myths and reality surrounding red hair.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired in a different form January 16, 2018.

The Colin McEnroe Show historysciencehuman behaviorpsychologycomedyfamiliesgender
Josh Nilaya
Josh is a producer for WNPR's talk shows. He has produced for Where We Live and is currently producing for The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Josh Nilaya
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
