The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Pizza boxes, expiration dates, and donkeys

By Lily Tyson
Published February 2, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST
Stack of pizza boxes
Patricia Marroquin
/
Getty
Stacks of empty pizza boxes wait to be filled with hot pizza pies for restaurant pickups or deliveries.

This hour we discuss the problem with pizza boxes and food expiration dates. Plus we look at the history of the donkey and what it can tell us about human history.

GUESTS: 

  • Samantha Brooks: Associate Professor of Equine Physiology and a Member of the Genetics Institute at the University of Florida
  • Brian Roe: The Van Buren Professor in the Department of Agriculture, Environmental, and Development Economics at Ohio State University who leads the Ohio State Food Waste Collaborative
  • Scott Wiener: New York Pizza-Tour Guide, Author of Viva la Pizza!: The Art of the Pizza Box, who maintains a Guinness World Record-winning collection of pizza boxes

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
