The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Poker Face’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published February 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in the television series ‘Poker Face.’
Karolina Wojtasik
/
Peacock
Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in Rian Johnson’s new mystery series, ‘Poker Face.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose thanks you for your underwear concern.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a sequel to 2018’s Black Panther. It is the seventh and final movie in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the first phase of The Multiverse Saga. It is the 30th film overall in the MCU. I don’t really know what most of that stuff means, but here’s some stuff I do understand: Wakanda Forever is the fourth movie written and directed by Ryan Coogler. It’s the second-highest grossing movie of 2022 at the domestic box office. And it’s currently nominated for five Academy Awards.

And: Poker Face is a howcatchem, case-of-the-week murder mystery series created by Rian Johnson. It follows Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, a woman who can always — always — tell when someone is lying. Five episodes are currently available on Peacock.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Helder Mira: Multimedia producer at Trinity College and co-host of the So Pretentious podcast
  • Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast
  • Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Development officer at Connecticut Children’s

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
