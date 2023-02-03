The Nose looks at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and ‘Poker Face’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a sequel to 2018’s Black Panther. It is the seventh and final movie in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the first phase of The Multiverse Saga. It is the 30th film overall in the MCU. I don’t really know what most of that stuff means, but here’s some stuff I do understand: Wakanda Forever is the fourth movie written and directed by Ryan Coogler. It’s the second-highest grossing movie of 2022 at the domestic box office. And it’s currently nominated for five Academy Awards.
And: Poker Face is a howcatchem, case-of-the-week murder mystery series created by Rian Johnson. It follows Natasha Lyonne’s Charlie, a woman who can always — always — tell when someone is lying. Five episodes are currently available on Peacock.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Cindy Williams, Co-Star of ‘Laverne & Shirley,’ Dies at 75 From 1976 to 1983, she (Shirley) and Penny Marshall (Laverne) drew millions of viewers to a sitcom playing roommates who worked in a Milwaukee brewery.
- George P. Wilbur, Actor And Stunt Man Known For Halloween Movies, Has Died At 81
- ‘Father of Peeps’ Bob Born, whose tech made popular candy chicks, dies at 98
- A Eulogy for Gawker, the Best and Worst Thing I Ever Made.
- Ozzy Osbourne cancels all shows, says his touring career is over
- 2023 Grammy Awards: The full list of nominees
- Netflix Unveils First Details of New Anti-Password Sharing Measures
- Do You Know How to Behave? Are You Sure? How to text, tip, ghost, host, and generally exist in polite society today.
- Showtime and Paramount+ Merging, With Rebrand Planned Both the linear Showtime channel and the premium version of Paramount+ will be rebranded as CEO Bob Bakish acknowledges “uncertainty” for staff, and company seeks to focus on shows with “franchise” potential.
- The Last Of Us Is Giving Linda Ronstadt A Stranger Things-Style Soundtrack Boost
- What Became of the Oscar Streaker? After Robert Opel dashed naked across the stage in 1974, he ran for President and settled into the gay leather scene, in the orbit of Robert Mapplethorpe and Harvey Milk.
- Academy Won’t Revoke Andrea Riseborough’s ‘To Leslie’ Oscar Nom Despite Backlash, But “Tactics Are Being Addressed”
GUESTS:
- Helder Mira: Multimedia producer at Trinity College and co-host of the So Pretentious podcast
- Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast
- Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Development officer at Connecticut Children’s
