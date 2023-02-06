The fungus among us

The HBO television adaptation of the video game, The Last of Us, takes place after a global pandemic caused by a fungal infection. Which sparked the question: how much should we be afraid of a fungal infections in our world today? This hour, we learn about the real-life fungal infection of ants that inspired the video game, and we discuss the role of fungi in our world. Plus, we talk with a local mushroom farmer, and an author who writes fungal fiction.

GUESTS:



William Beckerson: Post-Doctoral Research Fellow with the National Science Foundation, who works in Dr. Charissa de Bekker’s lab, where they study zombie fungus

Post-Doctoral Research Fellow with the National Science Foundation, who works in Dr. Charissa de Bekker’s lab, where they study zombie fungus Patricia Kaishian: Mycologist and Visiting Assistant Professor of Biology at Bard College.

Mycologist and Visiting Assistant Professor of Biology at Bard College. Chris Pacheco: Owner of Seacoast Mushrooms in Mystic, CT

Owner of Seacoast Mushrooms in Mystic, CT Jeff VanderMeer: Author of a number of books, including “The Southern Reach Trilogy”, which includes Annihilation. He recently co-founded The Sunshine State Biodiversity Group, an environmental non-profit

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.