Out of tune: The challenges of keeping a band together

Everyone loves a good band breakup story. But it’s far more unusual to find bands that manage to stay together for the long haul. This hour we explore the challenges musicians face as they seek band harmony, and discuss what makes them succeed – or fail – together.

Steven Hyden: Cultural critic at UPROXX and the author of several books on rock music, most recently Long Road: Pearl Jam and the Soundtrack of a Generation

Cultural critic at UPROXX and the author of several books on rock music, most recently Nerissa Nields: Singer-songwriter, guitarist, and founding member of The Nields

Singer-songwriter, guitarist, and founding member of The Nields Jim Chapdelaine: Guitarist, producer, Emmy Award-winning composer, recording engineer, and an adjunct professor at the University of Hartford School of Music

Guitarist, producer, Emmy Award-winning composer, recording engineer, and an adjunct professor at the University of Hartford School of Music Jay Russell: Singer, songwriter, and guitarist from Connecticut whose current band is The Split Coils; former member of Hot Rod Circuit

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist from Connecticut whose current band is The Split Coils; former member of Hot Rod Circuit Heather Ferguson: Psychotherapist, psychoanalyst, and clinical supervisor in New York City, and a member of the Music Industry Therapist Collective

Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.