© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

There’s always a reason to celebrate: A look at the world of unusual holidays

By Lily Tyson
Published February 23, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST
Crazy couple having fun holding disco balls and champagne glass at party.
DisobeyArt
/
Getty Images
Anything can be a reason to celebrate.

Today is Curling is Cool Day, Digital Learning Day, Single-Tasking Day, National Chili Day, and Introduce a Girl To Engineering Day. And these are just a few of hundreds of examples of unusual holidays observed throughout the year. This hour we learn all about these unusual holidays and how they’re created. We discover why some people find joy in celebrating these days, and we talk with the creators of International Talk Like a Pirate Day, National Grammar Day, and Find Your Inner Nerd Day.

GUESTS: 

  • Marlo Anderson: Founder of the National Day Calendar
  • John Baur: Co-founder of International Talk Like a Pirate Day 
  • Martha Brockenbrough: Author, teacher, and creator of National Grammar Day
  • Holly McGuire: Editor-in-chief of Chase’s Calendar of Events
  • Beth Ziesenis: Author, speaker, and founder of Find Your Inner Nerd Day

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show holidaystraditionspop culture
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
See stories by Lily Tyson
Related Content