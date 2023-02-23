There’s always a reason to celebrate: A look at the world of unusual holidays

Today is Curling is Cool Day, Digital Learning Day, Single-Tasking Day, National Chili Day, and Introduce a Girl To Engineering Day. And these are just a few of hundreds of examples of unusual holidays observed throughout the year. This hour we learn all about these unusual holidays and how they’re created. We discover why some people find joy in celebrating these days, and we talk with the creators of International Talk Like a Pirate Day, National Grammar Day, and Find Your Inner Nerd Day.

Marlo Anderson: Founder of the National Day Calendar

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.