Short is the new tall

Join Colin and his guests this hour as they take the measure of shortness, from personal health, professional discrimination, and environmental impact to Humphrey Bogart’s strap-on inch-adders.

GUESTS:



Arne Hendriks: Artist, researcher, and exhibition-maker based in Amsterdam who writes about height at his website "The Incredible Shrinking Man"

Artist, researcher, and exhibition-maker based in Amsterdam who writes about height at his website "The Incredible Shrinking Man" Tanya Osensky: Lawyer and author of the book Shortchanged: Height Discrimination and Strategies for Social Change

Lawyer and author of the book William Mann: Author and historian whose new book, Bogey and Bacall, comes out in June

Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.