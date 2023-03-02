© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Short is the new tall

By Jennifer LaRue
Published March 2, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST
Odd Couple
Boogich
/
Getty
Studio shot of Mr. & Mrs. Potato Head holding hands.

Join Colin and his guests this hour as they take the measure of shortness, from personal health, professional discrimination, and environmental impact to Humphrey Bogart’s strap-on inch-adders.

GUESTS:

  • Arne Hendriks: Artist, researcher, and exhibition-maker based in Amsterdam who writes about height at his website "The Incredible Shrinking Man"
  • Tanya Osensky: Lawyer and author of the book Shortchanged: Height Discrimination and Strategies for Social Change
  • William Mann: Author and historian whose new book, Bogey and Bacall, comes out in June

Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jennifer LaRue
Jennifer LaRue is a freelance writer, editor, publicist, and producer. She’s written about health and travel for The Washington Post, published four children’s picture books, and hosted hundreds of virtual author talks during the pandemic. She’s a little bit giddy about producing for The Colin McEnroe Show.
