Short is the new tall
Join Colin and his guests this hour as they take the measure of shortness, from personal health, professional discrimination, and environmental impact to Humphrey Bogart’s strap-on inch-adders.
GUESTS:
- Arne Hendriks: Artist, researcher, and exhibition-maker based in Amsterdam who writes about height at his website "The Incredible Shrinking Man"
- Tanya Osensky: Lawyer and author of the book Shortchanged: Height Discrimination and Strategies for Social Change
- William Mann: Author and historian whose new book, Bogey and Bacall, comes out in June
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Subscribe to our newsletter, a twice-monthly compendium of merriment, secrets and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.
Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.