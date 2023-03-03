The Nose looks at ‘Women Talking’ and ‘The Consultant’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose has never asked the men for anything. Not a single thing.

Women Talking is an adaptation of Miriam Toews’s 2018 novel written and directed by Sarah Polley. It’s Polley’s fourth feature film as writer and director. Polley is nominated for the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, and the film is nominated for Best Picture. It’s the story of the women of an isolated religious community choosing their path forward: do nothing, stay and fight, or leave. Women Talking stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, and more.

And: The Consultant is, so far, an eight-episode comedy-thriller series from Prime Video. It is created for television by Tony Bagsallop based on the 2016 novel by Bentley Little. Christoph Waltz stars as Regus Patoff, who may be more than just the titular corporate consultant.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Mercy Quaye: Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project

Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project Lindsay Lee Wallace: Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too

Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.