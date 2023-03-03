The Nose looks at ‘Women Talking’ and ‘The Consultant’
Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.
This week’s Nose has never asked the men for anything. Not a single thing.
Women Talking is an adaptation of Miriam Toews’s 2018 novel written and directed by Sarah Polley. It’s Polley’s fourth feature film as writer and director. Polley is nominated for the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, and the film is nominated for Best Picture. It’s the story of the women of an isolated religious community choosing their path forward: do nothing, stay and fight, or leave. Women Talking stars Rooney Mara, Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Judith Ivey, Sheila McCarthy, and more.
And: The Consultant is, so far, an eight-episode comedy-thriller series from Prime Video. It is created for television by Tony Bagsallop based on the 2016 novel by Bentley Little. Christoph Waltz stars as Regus Patoff, who may be more than just the titular corporate consultant.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Wayne Shorter, Innovator During an Era of Change in Jazz, Dies at 89 His career as an influential tenor saxophonist and composer reached across more than half a century, tracking jazz’s complex evolution during that span.
- ‘The Idol’: How HBO’s Next ‘Euphoria’ Became Twisted ‘Torture Porn’ Thirteen sources tell Rolling Stone that The Idol — Sam Levinson’s new show with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp — has gone wildly, disgustingly off the rails
- This is the most populist Oscars in a long time So why doesn’t it feel like it?
- The Great MLB Jersey Caper When players’ jerseys mysteriously started to disappear three years ago, teams weren’t just worried about the laundry—they were spooked by what seemed like a startling security breach. What came next: an all-out search for the thief.
- The End of the English Major Enrollment in the humanities is in free fall at colleges around the country. What happened?
- Chris Rock Is Finally Ready to Talk About Will Smith’s Oscar Slap The stand-up comedian, going live with a new Netflix special a week before the Oscars, spent the past year on tour and working out material on the infamous Oscar slap
- Stop Groping Celebrities, You Creeps
- The New Black Film Canon From Touki Bouki to Friday, the 75 greatest movies by Black directors, as chosen by our special panel of filmmakers and critics.
- Why I Watch the Closing Credits of Every Movie I See One look is enough to challenge the myth of the genius auteur calling all the shots.
- Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward Collection Will Be Auctioned in June by Sotheby’s A ‘Cool Hand Luke’ prop, Woodward’s wedding dress, one of Newman’s racing suits and a trove of 19th century American folk art are among the items offering “further insight into who they were beyond their glamorous Hollywood personas.”
- The Bidens ordered the same dish at a restaurant. Who does that?
- The Cult of Daniels How the directors of the universe-hopping kung fu drama Everything Everywhere All at Once became unlikely Oscar front-runners.
- Two Sides of the HBO Apocalypse ‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Station Eleven’ are a natural point of comparison, but what separates the series is ultimately more instructive than what lumps them together
- Artificial Digging: How Google’s AI Now Reveals What Producers Sampled
- Are We Having Fun Yet?!: The Oral History of ‘Party Down’ As the Starz comedy makes an unlikely return to air, its creators look back on creating a unique inside-Hollywood workplace sitcom, scrapping through a difficult development period, and getting gold from Adam Scott, Ken Marino, and Jane Lynch
- Netflix Announces ‘Stranger Things’ Prequel — As a Stage Show
- Lord, We Are Doing the Double Down Again KFC is bringing back its breadless fried chicken sandwich, and it’s 2010 all over again
GUESTS:
- Mercy Quaye: Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project
- Lindsay Lee Wallace: Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too
- Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.