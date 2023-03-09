Listen! Now!! Don’t miss!!! our show about the exclamation point.

I’m so excited!!! The exclamation point is the only punctuation mark that can express (and evoke) strong emotion. You either love them or hate them.

Writers use it to express emotion that words can’t fully capture, politicians and advertisers can use it to manipulate and alarm, and authors and their editors often clash over its appropriate use. Our brains physically respond to the sight of it.

Today, we look at the history and culture of this most controversial mark.

GUESTS:



Florence Hazrat is a literary researcher and writer. She is the author of An Admirable Point: A Brief History of the Exclamation Mark , which will be published in the US on March 28.

is a literary researcher and writer. She is the author of which will be published in the US on March 28. Lan Samantha Chang’s most recent novel is The Family Chao. Her novel Hunger , will be reissued in a 25th anniversary edition this summer. She is the director of the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop.

most recent novel is Her novel will be reissued in a 25th anniversary edition this summer. She is the director of the University of Iowa Writers’ Workshop. John Breunig is an editorial page editor with Hearst Connecticut Media Group. He writes a weekly column for Hearst called “ Look at it this way. ”

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, Lily Tyson, and Jonathan McNicol contributed to this show.

