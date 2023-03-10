The Nose’s guide to the 95th Academy Awards

Over the last year, The Nose has covered 14 of this year’s Academy Award-nominated movies, encompassing 64 nominations.

So on this special edition of The Nose, we look back at our discussions of nominated movies, and we look ahead to Sunday’s Oscars ceremony with film and television star (and Oscars voter) Illeana Douglas.

Some of the movies covered include: The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness, Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb, The Whale, Women Talking, and more.

Note: This special two-part Oscars season finale edition of The Nose, airing over two days on the radio, is presented here as one double-length (or so) episode.

GUESTS:



Raquel Benedict: The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction and the host of the Rite Gud podcast

The most dangerous woman in speculative fiction and the host of the podcast Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer

Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer Illeana Douglas: The Official Movie Star of The Colin McEnroe Show and a real, live Oscars voter

The Official Movie Star of and a real, live Oscars voter Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn

Works in music public relations and hosts at Radio Free Brooklyn James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College

Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the podcast Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer, and she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

An actress, comedian, and dancer, and she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College

Teaches writing at Trinity College Mercy Quaye: Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project

Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project Gene Seymour: A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek”

A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek” Pedro Soto: President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies

President and CEO of Hygrade Precision Technologies Bill Yousman: Professor of Media Studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, Cat Pastor, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, parts of which have aired previously in different form.