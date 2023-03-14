© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Why our food looks different from grandma’s

By Anya Grondalski,
Lily Tyson
Published March 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Overhead view of friends dining at a table outdoors.
Thomas Barwick / Getty Images
/
Digital Vision
.

Food isn’t just a way to cure hunger. In food, we find identity, history, politics, and more.

This hour, a look at the evolution of food and how our perception of different diets and lifestyles is changing.

GUESTS:

  • Anthony Jung: Executive chef of retail dining at UMass Amherst
  • Cathy Kaufman: Lecturer of food studies at The New School and chairwoman of the Oxford Symposium on Food and Cookery
  • Uma Naidoo: Director of nutritional and lifestyle psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital and the author of This Is Your Brain on Food

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired August 9, 2022.

The Colin McEnroe Show foodpsychologysciencehuman behaviorhistoryschoolshealth
Anya Grondalski
Anya Grondalski is a freelance producer. She started at Connecticut Public as a radio production intern and currently assists in producing shows for Where We Live. Anya has double majors in journalism and political science at Quinnipiac University. She will be pursuing public relations for her graduate year.
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
