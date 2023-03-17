The Nose looks at Adam Sandler’s Mark Twain Prize, ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ and more
This week’s Nose is being institutionally told that its personal expression is bad.
This weekend, Adam Sandler receives the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Colin says it’s the end of Western civilization, or something like that. But is it?
And: Seth Rogen has gone on the record about how “devastating” critiques of his work can be. It’s a topic this week’s Nose, which includes America’s Greatest Living Film Critic, couldn’t resist.
And finally: Star Trek: Picard is the eighth Star Trek television series and the fifth series in the expanded Star Trek universe (I don’t really know what that is). It’s a sequel to the third Star Trek television series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and it starts 20 years after the last Next Generation movie, Star Trek: Nemesis (2002). Its third and final season is streaming now.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Bobby Caldwell, ‘Blue-Eyed Soul’ Singer, Dead at 71
- Al Jaffee, Now 102, Is Ready to Be Added to Mount Rushmore MAD’s longest-serving contributor on comedy, art, and the origins of the “Fold-in.”
- Marvel Is Looking For The Person Behind The Alleged Quantumania Script Leaks
- Warner Bros. Discovery Worried That ‘HBO’ Name Turns Off New Subscribers CEO David Zaslav is considering ”Max“ as the name for the service which combines the company’s flagship streamer and Discovery+
- Sesame Street to Launch First NFTs With VeVe, Starting With Cookie Monster Digital Collectibles at $60 Each
- Netflix Pulls Plug On Nancy Meyers’ New Project Over Budget Issue
- The Fabulist in the Woods In Northampton with Kelly Link and her community of like-minded writers.
- The Cure tried to circumvent Ticketmaster’s price gouging. It didn’t work. While tickets went for as low as $20, Ticketmaster’s fees easily doubled the price
- Bad Projection Is Ruining the Movie Theater Experience Multiplexes are failing at their most basic function: delivering a bright, sharp image.
- Peak TV Is Over. Welcome to Trough TV. Streaming’s golden age has been ending for a while, but it’s only now become clear what’s replacing it.
- 34 Things That Happened Almost Exactly 3 Years Ago Before The Pandemic That Will Make You Question Reality The world really was such a different place, and I just hope Charlotte Awbery is slaying a subway platform somewhere again.
- 20 Cringey And 9 Funny Things Celebrities Did At The Beginning Of The Pandemic That Are Wild To Look Back On Now It’s weird looking back three years later, but I think all celebrities learned it’s just sometimes better not to post.
- It’s Time to Kill the Multiverse (at Least in This Timeline) Don’t let ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and its Oscar front-runner status fool you: The supposedly limitless storytelling device has been pushed to its narrative limits. Just look to ‘Quantumania’ for proof.
- How Please Stopped Being Polite The phrase if it please you has been shortened and shortened over time—until it’s become more brusque than courteous.
- If You’re Reading This, Your Favorite Show Is Canceled
- Ben Affleck on ‘Air,’ New CEO Gig and Those Memes: “I Am Who I Am” The actor, filmmaker and budding mogul on the disruptive production company he launched with Matt Damon, why he’s done with D.C., getting Michael Jordan’s blessing for his new film and the advice wife Jennifer Lopez gave him for this interview.
- We Spoke To The NYU Student Who Did Not Have Fun Studying Abroad In Florence And She Doesn’t Care That You’re Mad Emily in Paris has nothing on Stacia in Florence.
- Why Are So Many People Rewatching ‘Girls’? Viewership of Lena Dunham’s HBO dramedy is surging as many millennials reassess their 20s and a show that defined them.
- Meg White’s Drumming Chops Are the Hot Topic of the Day, and Yes, It’s 2023
GUESTS:
- David Edelstein: America’s Greatest Living Film Critic
- Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer, and she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
- Mercy Quaye: Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.