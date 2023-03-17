The Nose looks at Adam Sandler’s Mark Twain Prize, ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ and more

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose is being institutionally told that its personal expression is bad.

This weekend, Adam Sandler receives the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Colin says it’s the end of Western civilization, or something like that. But is it?

And: Seth Rogen has gone on the record about how “devastating” critiques of his work can be. It’s a topic this week’s Nose, which includes America’s Greatest Living Film Critic, couldn’t resist.

And finally: Star Trek: Picard is the eighth Star Trek television series and the fifth series in the expanded Star Trek universe (I don’t really know what that is). It’s a sequel to the third Star Trek television series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and it starts 20 years after the last Next Generation movie, Star Trek: Nemesis (2002). Its third and final season is streaming now.

GUESTS:



David Edelstein: America’s Greatest Living Film Critic

Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer, and she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance

An actress, comedian, and dancer, and she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance Mercy Quaye: Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.