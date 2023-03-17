© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at Adam Sandler’s Mark Twain Prize, ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ and more

By Jonathan McNicol
Published March 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut as Sidney La Forge, Joanthan Frakes as Will Riker and Patrick Stewart as Picard in"No Win Scenario" Episode 304, Star Trek: Picard on Paramount+.
Trae Patton/Paramount+
/
PARAMOUNT+
Joanthan Frakes as Will Riker, Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard, and the cast of ‘Star Trek: Picard.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

This week’s Nose is being institutionally told that its personal expression is bad.

This weekend, Adam Sandler receives the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. Colin says it’s the end of Western civilization, or something like that. But is it?

And: Seth Rogen has gone on the record about how “devastating” critiques of his work can be. It’s a topic this week’s Nose, which includes America’s Greatest Living Film Critic, couldn’t resist.

And finally: Star Trek: Picard is the eighth Star Trek television series and the fifth series in the expanded Star Trek universe (I don’t really know what that is). It’s a sequel to the third Star Trek television series, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and it starts 20 years after the last Next Generation movie, Star Trek: Nemesis (2002). Its third and final season is streaming now.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • David Edelstein: America’s Greatest Living Film Critic
  • Carolyn Paine: An actress, comedian, and dancer, and she is founder, director, and choreographer of CONNetic Dance
  • Mercy Quaye: Founder and principal consultant for The Narrative Project

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

pop cultureentertainmentcelebritiestelevisionhumorcomedyjournalismhistory
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
