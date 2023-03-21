Tuberculosis has shaped history, art, and architecture — and it’s still here today

Tuberculosis has been around for thousands of years, and it still infects millions per year.

This hour, we look back at how tuberculosis has shaped history and how it is still impacting health today.

Plus, a look at the history of tuberculosis treatment, how tuberculosis has shaped modern architecture, and the impact of tuberculosis on art and artists.

GUESTS:



The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired September 1, 2022.