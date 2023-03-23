Put your hands together for a show about clapping

This hour, we wrap our heads around clapping — its history, its varied permutations, and the kinds of occasions on which people applaud.

GUESTS:



Erin Elstner: Percussionist and professor of percussion at Webster University

Percussionist and professor of percussion at Webster University Frank Rizzo: Theater critic for Variety and other publications

Theater critic for and other publications Gavin Witt: Professor of theater history at Towson University

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, Dylan Reyes, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired August 30, 2022.