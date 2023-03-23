© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Put your hands together for a show about clapping

By Jennifer LaRue
Published March 23, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Couple Clapping
CSA Images/Getty Images/Vetta
/
Vetta
.

This hour, we wrap our heads around clapping — its history, its varied permutations, and the kinds of occasions on which people applaud.

GUESTS:

  • Erin Elstner: Percussionist and professor of percussion at Webster University
  • Frank Rizzo: Theater critic for Variety and other publications
  • Gavin Witt: Professor of theater history at Towson University

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, Dylan Reyes, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired August 30, 2022.

Jennifer LaRue
Jennifer LaRue is a freelance writer, editor, publicist, and producer. She’s written about health and travel for The Washington Post, published four children’s picture books, and hosted hundreds of virtual author talks during the pandemic. She’s a little bit giddy about producing for The Colin McEnroe Show.
