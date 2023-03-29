I've Got Two Chickens to Paralyze: A celebration of mondegreens, malapropisms, and more

This hour we look at mis-speaks, mis-hearings and mis-understandings, like malapropisms, mondegreens, eggcorns, and spoonerisms. We'll share our favorite examples and learn about what they can tell us about the English language, and how our brains process language. And we'll celebrate the joy of playing with language.

GUESTS:



Emily Brewster: Senior Editor and lexicographer at Merriam-Webster, and host of the “Word Matters” podcast

Senior Editor and lexicographer at Merriam-Webster, and host of the “Word Matters” podcast Melissa Baese-Berk: Professor of language teaching studies and linguistics at the University of Oregon, where she is also director of the Speech Perception and Production Lab

Professor of language teaching studies and linguistics at the University of Oregon, where she is also director of the Speech Perception and Production Lab Ben Zimmer: Linguist, lexicographer, and the “Word on the Street” columnist for The Wall Street Journal

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter , an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.