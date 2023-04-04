© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Our Trump pre-arraignment show

Lily Tyson,
Jonathan McNicol
Published April 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023. Trump is expected to be booked and arraigned on Tuesday on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign.
Bryan Woolston
/
AP
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023. Trump is expected to be booked and arraigned on Tuesday on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign.

Ahead of NPR’s special coverage of the arraignment of former President Donald Trump, we look at the possible legal case and its broader implications.

And we take your calls.

GUEST:

  • Ross Garber: A lawyer specializing in political investigations and impeachment and a legal analyst for CNN

Colin McEnroe, Carolyn McCusker, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
