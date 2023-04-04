Our Trump pre-arraignment show

Ahead of NPR’s special coverage of the arraignment of former President Donald Trump, we look at the possible legal case and its broader implications.

And we take your calls.

GUEST:



Ross Garber: A lawyer specializing in political investigations and impeachment and a legal analyst for CNN

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Carolyn McCusker, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.