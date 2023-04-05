What does it mean to be a good citizen today?
This hour, we investigate what it means to be a good citizen today.
What are our responsibilities? What do we owe each other?
GUESTS:
- Tamar Gendler: Professor of philosophy, psychology, and cognitive science and Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Yale University
- Azar Nafisi: Author of six books, including Reading Lolita in Tehran; her newest is Read Dangerously: The Subversive Power of Literature in Troubled Times
- John Shattuck: Co-author of Holding Together: The Hijacking of Rights in America and How to Reclaim Them for Everyone and the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor
Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, which originally aired June 14, 2022.