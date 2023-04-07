© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘The Night Agent’ and ‘Rabbit Hole’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published April 7, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Kiefer Sutherland and Charles Dance in the Paramount+ series ‘Rabbit Hole.’
Marni Grossman
/
PARAMOUNT+
Kiefer Sutherland and Charles Dance in ‘Rabbit Hole.’

This week’s Nose is a redundancy in case the FBI needs to contact the president and other methods are compromised.

The Night Agent is an espionage conspiracy thriller TV series created by Shawn Ryan and based on the 2019 novel by Matthew Quirk. It stars Gabriel Basso. All 10 first season episodes are available on Netflix. The Night Agent was renewed for a second season.

And: Rabbit Hole is an espionage conspiracy thriller TV series created by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. It stars Kiefer Sutherland. The first three episodes are available on Paramount+.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
  • Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College
  • Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Development officer at Connecticut Children’s

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

