The Nose looks at ‘The Night Agent’ and ‘Rabbit Hole’
This week’s Nose is a redundancy in case the FBI needs to contact the president and other methods are compromised.
The Night Agent is an espionage conspiracy thriller TV series created by Shawn Ryan and based on the 2019 novel by Matthew Quirk. It stars Gabriel Basso. All 10 first season episodes are available on Netflix. The Night Agent was renewed for a second season.
And: Rabbit Hole is an espionage conspiracy thriller TV series created by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa. It stars Kiefer Sutherland. The first three episodes are available on Paramount+.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Klaus Teuber, Creator of the Board Game Catan, Dies at 70 He created the strategy game about settling a new land in 1995. Millions of copies have been sold since then, and it’s played all over the world.
- A Viral Video Of Tom Holland And Zendaya Being Hounded By Paparazzi Has Left People Super Uncomfortable “The look on her face…Can we just, idk, leave people alone?? Following their car is kinda creepy, no??”
- Bidens clarify national champ LSU’s White House invitation
- James Gunn Explains Why ‘Superhero Fatigue’ Isn’t Really Superhero Fatigue
- What Is Jeremy Renner’s Deal? The Marvel actor’s inexplicable new series might be the key to finally making sense of this avowedly strange man.
- Every Oscar Best Picture Winner Ranked: From Argo to The Life of Emile Zola Featuring some of film’s greatest achievements (and a few stinkers)
- Meghan Trainor Is Still Peeing With Her Husband On Their Side-By-Side Toilets, And Their Routine Is Really Something Meghan Trainor toilet talk is back, baby.
GUESTS:
- Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
- Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College
- Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Development officer at Connecticut Children’s
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.