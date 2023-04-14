The Nose looks at the COVID pop culture canon and ‘The Power’

This week’s Nose could be some genetic switch that flipped. Something that was there, dormant, and it just…

On April 8, The New York Times Opinion published an interactive, “17 Pop Culture Moments That Define the COVID Era.” The Nose didn’t really have a choice but to start figuring out its own COVID canon.

And: The Power is a TV series adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s 2016 science fiction novel (which The Nose covered in 2018). It tells the story of a world where teenage girls suddenly develop the ability to produce electricity. It stars an ensemble cast that includes John Leguizamo, Halle Bush, Toheeb Jimoh, Eddie Marsan, and Toni Collette. Five of The Power’s expected nine episodes are available to stream on Prime Video.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:



GUESTS:



Rebecca Castellani: Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer

Co-founder of Quiet Corner Communications and a freelance writer Rand Richards Cooper: A fiction writer, contributing editor at Commonweal , and the restaurant critic for the Hartford Courant

A fiction writer, contributing editor at , and the restaurant critic for the Lindsay Lee Wallace: Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too

