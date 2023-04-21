The Nose says goodbye to its blue check mark and looks at ‘Beef’
This week’s Nose is gonna make three 10X trades: 1K to 10K, 10K to a hundred, hundred to a million. Boom.
On April 20, Twitter stripped its blue check marks from the accounts of public figures and others who weren’t paying for them. Including many celebrities, who then went on to drag Twitter about how much they don’t care. At the same time, there seems to be a growing feeling (again) that Twitter might be dying.
And: Beef is a Netflix comedy-drama limited series created by Lee Sung Jin and starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. It “follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers.” Beef is currently the most popular TV series on Rotten Tomatoes and #2 in TV Shows Today on Netflix.
Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:
- Ahmad Jamal, Whose Spare Style Redefined Jazz Piano, Dies at 92 He was known for his laid-back style and for his influence on, among others, Miles Davis, who once said, “All my inspiration comes from Ahmad Jamal.”
- Netflix Will End Its DVD Service, 5.2 Billion Discs Later Sending movies through the mail, in recognizable red-and-white envelopes, helped the company become a behemoth in Hollywood.
- Yes, People Will Pay $27,500 for an Old ‘Rocky’ Tape. Here’s Why. Collectors are finding that their childhood has a price — and it’s going up. When the future is frightening, it’s boom times at the nostalgia factory.
- Netflix’s Love Is Blind Live Failure Had Big ‘Game Servers Are Down’ Energy The streaming service tried its second-ever live broadcast for the highly anticipated Love Is Blind reunion
- Hollywood Writers Approve of Strike as Shutdown Looms The writers have not gone on strike in 15 years, and the vote gives their unions the right to call for a walkout when their contract expires on May 1.
- What the death of a literary magazine says about our cultural decay
- BuzzFeed Shuts Down Its News Division BuzzFeed News, which won a Pulitzer Prize but never made money, is “beginning the process of closing,” the company’s founder, Jonah Peretti, said in a memo to employees.
- ‘Air’ and the Argument for Letting the Talent Share in the Profits The movie’s focus (how Michael Jordan got a cut from Nike) reflects what its filmmakers, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, are trying to do in their new venture.
- Fringe’s Finest Hour Is Sci-Fi’s Most Profound Exploration of Faith and Science “I’ve asked God for a sign of forgiveness. A specific one, a white tulip.”
- Scientists discovered a new ‘quasi-moon’ orbiting Earth
- McDonald’s is upgrading its burgers
- The Myth of the Broke Millennial After a rough start, the generation is thriving. Why doesn’t it feel that way?
- After he sold his company for over $1 billion, Ryan Reynolds’ investing spree continues with a fintech company that has ties to Binance and DraftKings
- Hot 100 First-Timers: Jack Black Scores First Solo Hit With ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Ballad ‘Peaches’ The song debuts at No. 83.
- An A.I. Hit of Fake ‘Drake’ and ‘The Weeknd’ Rattles the Music World A track like “Heart on My Sleeve,” which went viral before being taken down by streaming services this week, may be a novelty for now. But the legal and creative questions it raises are here to stay.
GUESTS:
- Jacques Lamarre: A playwright and chief communications officer at Buzz Engine
- Tracy Wu Fastenberg: Development officer at Connecticut Children’s
- Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.
Our programming is made possible thanks to listeners like you. Please consider supporting this show and Connecticut Public with a donation today.