You tried, you did not conquer: When a book becomes unreadable

Most of us have books that we just can’t finish, no matter how many times we try.

This hour, a look at those books that we find unreadable, whether they’re too long, too difficult, too confusing, or too dated. What makes a book unreadable?

Plus: The Voynich Manuscript, an unreadable and undeciphered book housed at Yale University’s Beinecke Library.

We asked our listeners for their list of unreadable books. Here are those responses:



The Bible

Mansfield Park by Jane Austen

by Jane Austen Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt

by John Berendt Rim by Alexander Besher

by Alexander Besher The Woman in White by Wilkie Collins

by Wilkie Collins Collapse by Jared Diamond

by Jared Diamond Great Expectations by Charles Dickens

by Charles Dickens A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens

by Charles Dickens S. by JJ Abrams and Doug Dorst

by JJ Abrams and Doug Dorst The Name of the Rose by Umberto Eco

by Umberto Eco The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

by F. Scott Fitzgerald anything by William Faulkner

Cold Mountain by Charles Frazier

by Charles Frazier A Brief History of Time by Stephen Hawking

by Stephen Hawking Catch-22 by Joseph Heller

by Joseph Heller Gödel, Escher, Bach: An Eternal Golden Braid by Douglas Hofstadter

by Douglas Hofstadter Les Misérables by Victor Hugo

by Victor Hugo A Prayer for Owen Meany by John Irving

by John Irving 50 Shades of Grey by E.L. James

by E.L. James The Dubliners by James Joyce

by James Joyce Ulysses by James Joyce

by James Joyce Wicked by Gregory Maguire

by Gregory Maguire One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez

by Gabriel García Márquez Moby Dick by Herman Melville

by Herman Melville Faithful by Stewart O’Nan and Stephen King

by Stewart O’Nan and Stephen King Gravity’s Rainbow by Thomas Pynchon

by Thomas Pynchon How to Write by Gertrude Stein

by Gertrude Stein Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck

by John Steinbeck A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole

by John Kennedy Toole Infinite Jest by David Foster Wallace

GUESTS:



Ray Clemens: Curator of early books and manuscripts at the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library

Curator of early books and manuscripts at the Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library Rand Richards Cooper: Fiction writer, contributing editor at Commonweal , and restaurant critic for The Hartford Courant

Fiction writer, contributing editor at , and restaurant critic for Dennis Duncan: Lecturer in English at University College London and the author of Index, A History of the: A Bookish Adventure from Medieval Manuscripts to the Digital Age

Lecturer in English at University College London and the author of Juliet Lapidos: Ideas editor for The Atlantic and the author of Talent

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired September 14, 2022.