The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

You tried, you did not conquer: When a book becomes unreadable

By Lily Tyson
Published April 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Stacks of books from the floor raised a few feet in the air in a book shop in Paris.
Helena de la Guardia / Getty Images
/
Moment RF
.

Most of us have books that we just can’t finish, no matter how many times we try.

This hour, a look at those books that we find unreadable, whether they’re too long, too difficult, too confusing, or too dated. What makes a book unreadable?

Plus: The Voynich Manuscript, an unreadable and undeciphered book housed at Yale University’s Beinecke Library.

We asked our listeners for their list of unreadable books. Here are those responses:

  • The Bible
  • Mansfield Park by Jane Austen
  • Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil by John Berendt
  • Rim by Alexander Besher
  • The Woman in White by Wilkie Collins
  • Collapse by Jared Diamond
  • Great Expectations by Charles Dickens
  • A Tale of Two Cities by Charles Dickens
  • S. by JJ Abrams and Doug Dorst
  • The Name of the Rose by Umberto Eco
  • The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald
  • anything by William Faulkner
  • Cold Mountain by Charles Frazier
  • A Brief History of Time by Stephen Hawking
  • Catch-22 by Joseph Heller
  • Gödel, Escher, Bach: An Eternal Golden Braid by Douglas Hofstadter
  • Les Misérables by Victor Hugo
  • A Prayer for Owen Meany by John Irving
  • 50 Shades of Grey by E.L. James
  • The Dubliners by James Joyce
  • Ulysses by James Joyce
  • Wicked by Gregory Maguire
  • One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel García Márquez
  • Moby Dick by Herman Melville
  • Faithful by Stewart O’Nan and Stephen King
  • Gravity’s Rainbow by Thomas Pynchon
  • How to Write by Gertrude Stein
  • Grapes of Wrath by John Steinbeck
  • A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole
  • Infinite Jest by David Foster Wallace

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired September 14, 2022.

books history language human behavior
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
