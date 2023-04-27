© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Shell we talk about eggs?

By Betsy Kaplan
Published April 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
An egg teetering on the edge of a plank
Richard Drury
/
Getty Images

What besides an egg can give us life, culinary delight, life-saving vaccines, egg jarping, an international clown egg registry, and a satisfying bit of  schadenfreude, all wrapped in one small package? Making a great omelet is the tip of the eggshell for the versatility of the egg.

Today, we take a hard-boiled look at the ubiquitous, yet overlooked egg.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, Lily Tyson, and Jonathan McNicol contributed to this show. 

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show foodhuman behaviorbooks
