Shell we talk about eggs?
What besides an egg can give us life, culinary delight, life-saving vaccines, egg jarping, an international clown egg registry, and a satisfying bit of schadenfreude, all wrapped in one small package? Making a great omelet is the tip of the eggshell for the versatility of the egg.
Today, we take a hard-boiled look at the ubiquitous, yet overlooked egg.
GUESTS:
- Lizzie Stark is the author of two non-fiction books, including Pandora’s DNA and Leaving Mundania. Her new book is Egg: A Dozen Ovatures.
- Chris Prosperi is the chef and co-owner of Metro Bis restaurant in Simsbury and a former recipe columnist for the Hartford Courant.
- John Portmann taught moral philosophy and ethics at the University of Virginia for several decades. He’s the author of When Bad Things Happen To Other People
Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, Lily Tyson, and Jonathan McNicol contributed to this show.
