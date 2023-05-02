Meet Connie Converse, the haunting songwriter whose work stayed hidden for decades

Have you heard the music of Connie Converse? She was a singer-songwriter in New York City in the middle of the 20th century, who, in her lifetime, never received widespread recognition. Then, at 50, she drove off, and was never heard from again. This hour, we talk about the life, music, and legacy of Connie Converse, and what her example can teach us about how we think about the role of art and artists in our society.

GUEST:



Howard Fishman: Musician, frequent contributor to The New Yorker, and author of To Anyone Who Ever Asks: The Life, Music, and Mystery of Connie Converse

Colin McEnroe contributed to this show.