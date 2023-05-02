© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Meet Connie Converse, the haunting songwriter whose work stayed hidden for decades

By Lily Tyson
Published May 2, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT
270_August22_1959_MyselfInNewApartment_46West88thStNYC_OnTheGreyCordouroySofa.jpg
Provided / The Musick Group
/
Heroic Cities LLC
Connie Converse

Have you heard the music of Connie Converse? She was a singer-songwriter in New York City in the middle of the 20th century, who, in her lifetime, never received widespread recognition. Then, at 50, she drove off, and was never heard from again. This hour, we talk about the life, music, and legacy of Connie Converse, and what her example can teach us about how we think about the role of art and artists in our society.

GUEST: 

Colin McEnroe contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
