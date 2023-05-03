Don’t sleep on bedtime stories: What we can all learn from these nighttime tales

Today on The Colin McEnroe Show, we're talking about bedtime stories. What can we learn from people who write and tell them? How can we all be more intentional and magical about the last things we think about before sleeping?

GUESTS:



Adam Mansbach: Author, screenwriter, and cultural critic who wrote the famous not-for-children children’s book, Go the F***k to Sleep

Author, screenwriter, and cultural critic who wrote the famous not-for-children children’s book, Faith Adiele: Travel writer, speaker, teacher and formerly Thailand’s first Black Buddhist nun. She writes sleep stories for adults on the Calm app

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter , an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson, Catie Talarski, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.