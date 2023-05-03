© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
3000-x-3000-SERIES-LEVEL.CMS.2 copy.jpg
The Colin McEnroe Show

Don’t sleep on bedtime stories: What we can all learn from these nighttime tales

By Carolyn McCusker
Published May 3, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT
Telling Stories in a home-made Fort
Catherine MacBride
/
Moment RF / Getty Images
A parent and child tell each other stories inside a cosy tent lit up in a dark room of their home

Today on The Colin McEnroe Show, we're talking about bedtime stories. What can we learn from people who write and tell them? How can we all be more intentional and magical about the last things we think about before sleeping?

GUESTS: 

  • Adam Mansbach: Author, screenwriter, and cultural critic who wrote the famous not-for-children children’s book, Go the F***k to Sleep
  • Faith Adiele: Travel writer, speaker, teacher and formerly Thailand’s first Black Buddhist nun. She writes sleep stories for adults on the Calm app

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson, Catie Talarski, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show bookslanguagepsychology
Stay Connected
Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce <i>The Colin McEnroe Show. </i>She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019.<br/><br/>
See stories by Carolyn McCusker
Related Content