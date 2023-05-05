The Nose looks at the writers’ strike and ‘Mrs. Davis’
The Writers Guild of America is on strike for the first time in 15 years. The film and television industry, you may have noticed, is very different from the way it was 15 years ago. And that’s a big part of why the WGA is striking and why it matters.
And: Mrs. Davis is an eight-episode Peacock miniseries created by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. It has been described as a “religious odyssey/thriller/comedy/drama/sci-fi epic,” which isn’t really much of a description at all. Here’s Peacock’s synopsis, which isn’t really much of a synopsis at all: “Mrs. Davis is the world’s most powerful artificial intelligence. Simone is the nun devoted to destroying Her. Who ya got?”
- Gordon Lightfoot, Hitmaking Singer-Songwriter, Is Dead at 84 His rich baritone voice and songs like “Sundown,” “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” and “If You Could Read My Mind” made him a top artist of the 1970s.
- Graphic designer Peter Good, creator of the Hartford Whalers logo, dies at 80
- Ask Amy: Is it offensive to refer to people as ‘ladies’ or ‘gentlemen’?
- Ed Sheeran Won His Copyright Trial. Here’s What to Know. The heirs of Ed Townsend, who co-wrote “Let’s Get It On” with Marvin Gaye, had accused the pop star of copying it in “Thinking Out Loud.”
- Rock & Roll Hall of Fame to induct Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson
- ‘Yellowstone’ to End With Season 5, New Sequel Series to Debut in December
- The Stupefying Success of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” Recycling old intellectual property is a default formula in today’s Hollywood. But few franchises have managed to yield so much by doing so little.
- The Best Songs of 2023 (So Far)
- A terrible decision on AI-made images hurts creators
- The guy who ate a $120,000 banana in an art museum says he was just hungry
- The Speed Bump Those chipmunk-pitched songs you hear on TikTok are more than just a viral craze. They’re the latest big thing in the music biz. Here’s what their success says about remix culture, artists’ control over their own work, and why we want everything so fast these days.
GUESTS:
- Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals
- Rich Hollant: Principal at CO:LAB, founder of Free Center, and commissioner on cultural affairs for the city of Hartford
- Lindsay Lee Wallace: Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too
Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.