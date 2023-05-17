The art of the ending
With Succession, Ted Lasso, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Barry all coming to a close within the span of a week, it’s time for an hour on endings. We look at the art of the ending, wonder what makes a satisfying ending in literature and TV and music, and ponder how we know it’s time to let a thing come to an end.
GUESTS:
- Jen Chaney: TV critic at Vulture and New York Magazine, and author of As If! The Oral History of Clueless
- Geoff Dyer: Author of The Last Days of Roger Federer: And Other Endings, among other books
- Rebecca Makkai: Author of the Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award Finalist The Great Believers, among other books. Her newest book is I Have Some Questions For You. She is Artistic Director of StoryStudio Chicago
- Susan Rogers: Multi-platinum record producer, cognitive neuroscientist, professor at Berklee College of Music and co-author of the book This is What It Sounds Like: What the Music You Love Says About You
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.