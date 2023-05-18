© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Back from the dead: Exploring the cutting edge of de-extinction

By Carolyn McCusker
Published May 18, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT
Exhibits In The Natural History Museum's Extinction: Not The End Of The World? Exhibition
A museum employee looks at a Dodo in display at the 'Extinction: Not the End of the World?' exhibition at The Natural History Museum on February 5, 2013 in London, England. More than 99 percent of species that once roamed the planet are now extinct. Organisers of the exhibition hope to show that a diverse range of plants and animals survived. 80 Museum specimens are on display from February 8-8, September 2013.

At the beginning of the year, the company behind the public effort to de-extinct the wooly mammoth announced it will also be de-extincting the dodo. The announcement stirred up a lot of excitement and questions about whether we can – or should – bring back species once they’re gone.

So this hour we're talking about de-extinction! We’ll hear about what it takes to bring back extinct animals, efforts to build a safety net for plants that might go extinct in the future, and walk through some fun de-extinction thought experiments.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show.
