The Colin McEnroe Show

An irreverent reimagining of US history's most revered (and reviled) idols

By Betsy Kaplan
Published May 24, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT
(Original Caption) 9/29/1952-Washington, DC: GOP Vice Presidential candidate Sen. Richard Nixon of California relaxes at home in Washington with the family pet, a Cocker Spaniel named "Checkers." Nixon, taking a short rest from campaigning, mentioned the dog on his nation wide broadcast.
Bettmann / Bettmann Archive
/
Getty
There’s currently a debate in America about what students should be learning about US history. Some say we don’t revere American exceptionalism enough. Others say we're giving ourselves an A+ by excluding the tests we failed.

Humorist Alexandra Petri says both sides are wrong. We just don’t know enough about the things we need to know, such as how inventor Nikola Tesla fell in love with his pigeon or about the secret tapes of Nixon yelling at his dog Checkers.

On today’s show, an irreverent look at how we teach, learn and remember US history.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, Lily Tyson, and Jonathan McNicol contributed to this show. 

Betsy Kaplan
Betsy started as an intern at WNPR in 2011 after earning a Master's Degree in American and Museum Studies from Trinity College. She served as the Senior Producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show' for several years before stepping down in 2021 and returning to her previous career as a registered nurse. She still produces shows with Colin and the team when her schedule allows.
