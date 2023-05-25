An irreverent reimagining of US history's most revered (and reviled) idols

There’s currently a debate in America about what students should be learning about US history. Some say we don’t revere American exceptionalism enough. Others say we're giving ourselves an A+ by excluding the tests we failed.

Humorist Alexandra Petri says both sides are wrong. We just don’t know enough about the things we need to know, such as how inventor Nikola Tesla fell in love with his pigeon or about the secret tapes of Nixon yelling at his dog Checkers.

On today’s show, an irreverent look at how we teach, learn and remember US history.

GUESTS:



Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, Lily Tyson, and Jonathan McNicol contributed to this show.

