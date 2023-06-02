The Nose looks at all the prestige TV shows ending at once, plus ‘White House Plumbers’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

There’s been a changing of the guard, a succession, if you will, in prestige TV (or whatever). In the span of five days, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ended after five seasons, Succession ended after four seasons, Barry ended after four seasons, and Ted Lasso (maybe? probably? seemingly?) ended after three seasons. Those four shows have been nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy or Drama Series a total of 12 times, and they’ve won those top awards five times. So far. TV is different now, we think, is the point.

And: White House Plumbers is a five-part HBO miniseries based on Egil “Bud” Krogh’s Watergate memoir. It tells the bumbling story of the bumbling lead up to the bumbled burglary and stars Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Lena Headey, Domhnall Gleeson and an ensemble cast.

GUESTS:



Jim Chapdelaine: An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers

An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn

Works in music public relations and hosts at Radio Free Brooklyn Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College

Teaches writing at Trinity College James Poniewozik: The chief television critic for The New York Times

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.