The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at all the prestige TV shows ending at once, plus ‘White House Plumbers’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published June 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Liddy and Woody Harrelson as E. Howard Hunt in ‘White House Plumbers.’
Phil Caruso
/
HBO
Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Liddy and Woody Harrelson as E. Howard Hunt in ‘White House Plumbers.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

There’s been a changing of the guard, a succession, if you will, in prestige TV (or whatever). In the span of five days, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ended after five seasons, Succession ended after four seasons, Barry ended after four seasons, and Ted Lasso (maybe? probably? seemingly?) ended after three seasons. Those four shows have been nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy or Drama Series a total of 12 times, and they’ve won those top awards five times. So far. TV is different now, we think, is the point.

And: White House Plumbers is a five-part HBO miniseries based on Egil “Bud” Krogh’s Watergate memoir. It tells the bumbling story of the bumbling lead up to the bumbled burglary and stars Woody Harrelson, Justin Theroux, Lena Headey, Domhnall Gleeson and an ensemble cast.

GUESTS:

  • Jim Chapdelaine: An Emmy-winning musician and a patient advocate for people with rare cancers
  • Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
  • Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College
  • James Poniewozik: The chief television critic for The New York Times

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

pop culture entertainment celebrities television history politicians crime
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
