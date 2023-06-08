It’s a vibe! A look at what makes a vibe a vibe

You must have heard the term “vibe” by now, right?

We’ve heard about the vibe of the economy, the vibe of a music playlist, the vibe of a season, the vibe of a party … Plus there are vibe shifts and vibe checks.

This hour: vibes. We learn what the word really means, where it comes from, and how the internet has given it new life.

GUESTS:



Kyle Chayka: Contributing writer for The New Yorker covering technology and culture on the Internet

Contributing writer for covering technology and culture on the Internet Robin James: Editor for philosophy and music at Palgrave Macmillan

Editor for philosophy and music at Palgrave Macmillan Eda Uzunlar: Freelance journalist and student at Yale University

Freelance journalist and student at Yale University Ben Zimmer: Linguist, lexicographer, and the Word on the Street columnist for The Wall Street Journal

