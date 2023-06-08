© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

It’s a vibe! A look at what makes a vibe a vibe

By Lily Tyson
Published June 8, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Hand of shadow-woman with fluttering petals
Hiroshi Watanabe/Getty Images
/
Digital Vision
.

You must have heard the term “vibe” by now, right?

We’ve heard about the vibe of the economy, the vibe of a music playlist, the vibe of a season, the vibe of a party … Plus there are vibe shifts and vibe checks.

This hour: vibes. We learn what the word really means, where it comes from, and how the internet has given it new life.

GUESTS:

  • Kyle Chayka: Contributing writer for The New Yorker covering technology and culture on the Internet
  • Robin James: Editor for philosophy and music at Palgrave Macmillan
  • Eda Uzunlar: Freelance journalist and student at Yale University
  • Ben Zimmer: Linguist, lexicographer, and the Word on the Street columnist for The Wall Street Journal

Colin McEnroe, Taylor Doyle, Jacob Gannon, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, which originally aired November 15, 2022.

