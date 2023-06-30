Read after watching: How episode recaps became part of our TV experience

The Nose is off this week. In its place: Why do we have so much trouble remembering all the TV we watch?

This hour, a look at why episode recaps are so popular, what makes them so useful, and what their prevalence can tell us about the current TV landscape.

Plus: the evolution of the “previously on” television recap sequence.

GUESTS:



Wilma Bainbridge: Assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at The University of Chicago

Assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at The University of Chicago Alison Herman: Television critic for The Ringer

Television critic for Genevieve Koski: Senior TV editor for New York magazine

Senior TV editor for magazine Jason Mittell: Professor of film and media culture at Middlebury College

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired January 5, 2023.