The Colin McEnroe Show

Read after watching: How episode recaps became part of our TV experience

By Lily Tyson
Published June 30, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Pile of retro televisions.
Pituk Loonhong
/
Getty Images
.

The Nose is off this week. In its place: Why do we have so much trouble remembering all the TV we watch?

This hour, a look at why episode recaps are so popular, what makes them so useful, and what their prevalence can tell us about the current TV landscape.

Plus: the evolution of the “previously on” television recap sequence.

GUESTS:

  • Wilma Bainbridge: Assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at The University of Chicago
  • Alison Herman: Television critic for The Ringer
  • Genevieve Koski: Senior TV editor for New York magazine
  • Jason Mittell: Professor of film and media culture at Middlebury College

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired January 5, 2023.

pop culture entertainment television media history
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
