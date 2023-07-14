© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at the SAG strike, the Emmy noms, and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published July 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
MARVEL
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.’

Listen live Friday at 1 p.m.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists has joined the Writers Guild of America on strike. It’s the first SAG strike since 1980 (which strike was largely about the oncoming home video boom). And it’s the first dual actors-writers strike since 1960 (when Ronald Reagan was president of SAG and the strike was mostly about residuals for movies licensed to television).

Also: The Emmy nominations are out.

And: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the 32nd movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the second movie (of an expected seven) in the MCU’s Phase Five. It is written and directed by James Gunn, who has written and directed all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and who was fired and rehired during preproduction of Vol. 3 in 2018. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the second-highest grossing movie of 2023 so far.

Some other stuff that happened this week, give or take:

GUESTS:

  • Taneisha Duggan: Associate producer at Octopus Theatricals
  • Helder Mira: Multimedia producer at Trinity College and co-host of the So Pretentious podcast
  • Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident.
